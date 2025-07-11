Former Liverpool star Henderson to join Brentford on a two-year deal after Ajax exit

Former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will join Premier League side Brentford on a two-year deal after leaving Ajax, according to reports.

The England international left Liverpool in controversial circumstances in 2023 when he joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in a £12m deal.

But Henderson did not have a good time in the Middle East with the former Liverpool midfielder and Al-Ettifaq mutually terminating his contract just six months later.

Henderson then enjoyed 18 months at Eredivisie giants Ajax before becoming a free agent this summer with numerous links about where he could end up, including speculation he could return to boyhood club Sunderland.

On leaving Ajax, the Dutch club’s technical director Alex Kroes said in a statement: “Jordan was a true captain for us, both on and off the pitch.

“An international top player who, through his mentality and leadership qualities, made a significant contribution to our qualification for the UEFA Champions League and further development of Ajax’s elite sporting culture.

“Jordan has meant a great deal to Ajax, and we are grateful to him for that. We wish him all the best as he continues his impressive career.”

Henderson added: “My family and I were made to feel so welcome, not just by the club but also in the wonderful city of Amsterdam. We will always be grateful for that.

“Due to the tragic events of last week, and the devastating loss of my former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, it doesn’t feel right at this moment to say or do more than share this brief statement. However, I am fully aware that I owe this club, my teammates, and the supporters a fuller and more personal thank you. I will, of course, do that when the time feels more appropriate.

“For now, I want to express my appreciation to Ajax once again, as well as everyone I haven’t had the chance to speak to in person yesterday, all of you who make this club so special.”

And now Henderson is embarking on a new chapter in his career at Brentford with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein confirming that the former Liverpool captain is ‘set to join Brentford as a free agent’.

Henderson ‘will return to the Premier League on a two-year deal until 2027’ with the midfielder snubbing interest across Europe to make a return to England ‘his priority, with Brentford winning the race to secure him’.

He will come in as a replacement for Christian Norgaard who was confirmed as a new Arsenal player on Thursday after weeks of rumours.

