Former Liverpool star Jordan Henderson responds to England boos with social media post

England scraped a narrow 1-0 victory against Australia on Friday and one of the biggest talking points was Jordan Henderson being booed by his own supporters.

The 33-year-old was booed off by some England fans at Wembley after being substituted in the 62nd minute.

It was Henderson’s first game for the Three Lions after his controversial move to Saudi club Al Ettifaq in July, and he was given the captain’s armband by Gareth Southgate.

Southgate said after the game that he could not understand why some fans chose to boo Henderson off the pitch.

“I really don’t understand it – he is a player, I think it is 79 caps now for England. His commitment and what he has done for England is exceptional.

“His role on and off the pitch is phenomenally important. So yeah, some people decided to boo but I really don’t understand what that is for.”

Henderson has now responded for the first time on his Instagram page following England’s 1-0 win over the Aussies.

“[It’s] always an honour to represent my country, I never take it for granted. It was extra special to lead the team out at Wembley,” the 35-year-old said.

While the game against Australia was a friendly, England will face Italy as part of their EURO 2024 qualifying campaign on Tuesday.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Henderson features in that game and if he does, what reception he will get from the England fans in that game.

