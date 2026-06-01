The Premier League’s record appearance maker James Milner has ended his playing career aged 40, the midfielder said, bringing down the curtain on a 24-year career largely spent in the English top-flight.

Milner, who made his Premier League bow as a 16-year-old for Leeds United in 2002, has played for clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

In February, he surpassed former England international Gareth Barry’s record for most Premier League appearances after featuring in Brighton & Hove Albion’s 2-0 win at Brentford – his 654th game in England’s top flight.

He made four more appearances for Brighton after breaking the record, taking his tally to 658.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to experience some unforgettable moments, from fighting for survival to winning trophies, playing in Europe, and representing my country, England, at two European Championships and two World Cups,” Milner wrote on social media.

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“But more than anything, it’s the people and friendships I’ve made throughout the game that I’ll cherish forever… I leave the game with immense pride, gratitude and memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“Football has given me far more than I could ever have imagined, and I will always be thankful for the opportunities it provided.”

Milner won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup at Liverpool, as well as two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and League Cup with City.

He made 61 appearances for England before retiring from internationals in 2016.