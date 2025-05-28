Former Man City star ‘offers himself’ to Tottenham after claims Arsenal are ‘back in the race’

Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Tottenham have been offered the opportunity to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane this summer amid Arsenal interest, according to reports.

Spurs have had a rotten season in the Premier League with their 4-1 defeat at home to Brighton on Sunday condemning them to a 17th-placed finish.

Ange Postecoglou will now come under huge pressure over the summer with some reports insisting that his future is still up in the air despite their Europa League final win over Manchester United.

Tottenham secured Champions League football by beating the Red Devils and now the Spurs hierarchy are planning for next season with a boosted budget.

A forward is towards the top of their list despite only seven sides in the Premier League scoring more goals than Tottenham this term.

And now Spanish website Fichajes insists that Bayern Munich winger Sane has ‘offered himself’ to the Europa League champions.

It is understood that ‘his desire is to return to the Premier League’ this summer on a free transfer and his agent Pini Zahavi has ‘initiated contact with the London club to explore his arrival’.

The report continues that ‘there’s no significant progress toward extending’ his contract at Bayern Munich after their ‘modest’ renewal wasn’t ‘well received by the player or his entourage’.

Tottenham ‘would welcome the option of strengthening their squad with a player of Sané’s quality and experience, especially if he arrives on a free transfer’.

Although there ‘are no formal negotiations yet, the offer is on the table and could gain momentum if the player and Bayern Munich continue to struggle’.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for Sane with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg insisting earlier this month that the Gunners are ‘back in the race’ to sign the Germany international.

Former Everton chairman Keith Wyness doubts Tottenham boss Postecoglou will be around if Sane does join this summer with Daniel Levy set to sack the Australian.

Wyness told Football Insider: “I’ve gone backwards and forwards on this, but in the end – I’ve decided that he will go.

“I think they’ll look over the season, rather than just the easier European games.

“The thing that will do it for him is the inflexibility over the tactical changes. There were certain games that he could have got results out of, that he didn’t – because he was inflexible.

“The players he had due to injuries meant he should have played a more conservative system.

“I think that’s the conclusion Daniel Levy will come to, when he looks at it.

“However, it’s going to be a tight decision. There’s been a big emotional push towards Ange now, and he’s handled it very well since winning.”