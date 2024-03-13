Former Man Utd man compares Mainoo to five-time UCL winner; would ‘be so good’ in England shirt

Former Manchester United man Wes Brown has compared Kobbie Mainoo to Clarence Seedorf, and feels it would be “so good to see him in an England shirt.”

Mainoo has made the defensive-midfield position at Old Trafford his own this season. The 18-year-old came into the side for a Premier League fixture against Everton in November, and other than two games, he’s featured in every match since then.

He got his first goal against Wolves in February, but it’s his composure at such a young age and his defensive capabilities that have impressed the most.

According to fbref, Mainoo ranks in the 91st percentile compared to his positional peers in the top-five European leagues for clearances, and also ranks highly for aerials won and successful take-ons.

But for his desire to be on the ball and to shield it from opposition players, the United youngster has drawn comparisons to five-time Champions League winner Seedorf.

“There is [a comparison], and it’s Clarence Seedorf for me!” former United man Brown told Instant Casino.

“If you ever get a chance to watch Clarence Seedorf – how he receives the ball, how he wants the ball and how he protects it – to me it’s very similar to the way Kobbie Mainoo plays.

“Believe me, centre midfield is a very hard position to play, but the calmness and the way he looks after the ball is brilliant for someone of his age. You can tell he’s enjoying himself too!

“When you think of the injuries Manchester United have had, he’s had to come in and play because the manager had no other option, but I’m so happy he did because you can tell what a good, young player he is.

“He will learn and get better, but his attitude is the main thing for me and the reason he’s played so many games.”

Mainoo has been tipped for a place in the next England squad and potentially the upcoming Euros, and though he has the chance to represent Ghana as well, Brown thinks it would be great to see him featuring for the Three Lions.

“It’s going to be tight between England and Ghana. Ultimately it’ll be his preference, but it would be so good to see him in an England shirt,” Brown added.

“The way he’s showcasing his abilities at such a young age for one of the biggest clubs in the world – he’s definitely a talent the FA will want to play for England for many years to come.”

The defensive-midfield position is one that’s not necessarily already filled by an Englishman, as Declan Rice has the ability to play further up the pitch, so as he has at United, Mainoo has the chance to make it his own for England.

