Former Man Utd man hits back at claim Harry Kane could inspire Red Devils to title

Robbie Savage has suggested that Harry Kane would not actually make Manchester United any better, as he’s wary about the “how many chances he’d actually get.”

United have found scoring goals a challenge of late. The top-scoring attacker in the squad, Alejandro Garnacho, has just three league goals, followed by Marcus Rashford on two, and Rasmus Hojlund and Anthony Martial on one each.

Hojlund went 14 games before bagging his first league goal for the Red Devils.

United had failed to score in each of their last four games before they beat Aston Villa 3-2 last time out.

Former Red Devils youth player, Savage, has hit back at the suggestion that England captain Kane would have them in a better position had he signed for United in the summer rather than going to Bayern Munich.

“When it comes to where Manchester United would be this season if they had signed Harry Kane, I think you have to look at how many chances they actually create for their strikers.,” he told Planet Sport Bet.

“Everybody was saying that if United signed Kane and Declan Rice then they’d be pushing for the Premier League title, but you have to consider the stats around how many chances they actually create.

“The strikers for United so far this season have been Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Hojlund, and they’ve only got three [four] league goals between them!

“You have to wonder how many chances Kane would actually get and whether he’d be able to score as many goals as he’s done for Bayern Munich.”

Indeed, before the Villa game, a mind-blowing statistic regarding the service that Hojlund has gotten during his time at United surfaced. It showed that regular wingers Garnacho and Antony had played a combined 11 passes to the Dane in the league this season.

With that in mind, it’s no wonder he’d found it difficult to score until the Villa game.

Kane’s the most in-form striker in the world right now, having bagged 21 Bundesliga goals since making the switch to Bayern. If he was getting the service that Hojlund was, he’d not be close to that number, no matter where he played.

