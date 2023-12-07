Former Man Utd star Paul Pogba ‘facing four-year ban’ which could force him into early retirement

Anti-doping prosecutors in Italy have requested former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba receive a four-year ban after he tested positive for elevated levels of testosterone.

Pogba was found to have enhanced levels of testosterone in random checks that were carried out following Juventus’ first Serie A game of the season against Udinese.

The Frenchman was suspended in September as a result of the positive test and now it appears that he could have played the last game of his career.

Pogba’s agent was previously asked to comment on his players situation by RMC Sport, and stated: “We are awaiting the counter-analysis and we can’t have an opinion before the results. What is certain is that Paul Pogba never meant to break a rule.”

The 30-year-old asked for a counter-analysis to be made on the positive test, but those also returned a positive result.

READ MORE: Neville blasts ‘f***ing unforgivable’ ex-Man Utd star as ‘f***ers try to get Ten Hag sacked’

It has now been announced that the maximum ban of four years was recommended by Italian anti-doping prosecutors.

The former Man Utd man did not opt to take a plea bargain, which means the case will be tried in an anti-doping court.

The ban could be reduced if Pogba can provide evidence that their doping wasn’t intentional – which is what he claims – if the test was contaminated, or if they can provide ‘substantial assistance’ to help investigators.

Pogba will be 34 in four years time and reports suggest that Juventus could end his contract before 2026, when it is currently set to expire.

This is despite Juve manager Max Allegri saying in October: “Humanely, I’m sorry for Paul.”

Pogba has recently admitted that he contemplated retirement after an alleged extortion plot against him, and a ban could be enough to make him walk away.

He is yet to make any public comment on the anti-doping case.

DON’T MISS: ‘Biggest joke in the history of football’ – Jurgen Klopp rates Man City title chances; makes ‘crazy’ Man Utd call