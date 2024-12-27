A former Manchester United winger has hit out at head coach Ruben Amorim after the Premier League giants suffered a 2-0 loss against Wolves on Boxing Day.

Amorim left Sporting Lisbon to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd last month after the Dutchman was sacked following their dire start to the 2024/25 campaign.

The 39-year-old may already regret this decision as his job at Man Utd is perhaps bigger than he initially realised. There were positive signs from his opening couple of matches, but they have lost three games in a row since their dramatic comeback win against Manchester City.

The Red Devils are alarmingly close to the relegation zone as Amorim has lost five of his first ten games in charge in all competitions.

After the defeat to Wolves, Amorim admitted that they just need to “survive” this season.

READ: Man Utd ‘going down’ and Ruben Amorim could be sacked before summer



He said: “In this moment, we just have to survive and to win some time to work on the team.

“We already knew it. I start this job and you start with the team, a new idea, without any time to train, with a lot of games, tough games.

“We already knew it, so it’s a long journey, like I said in the first day. We have to continue, and we have to fight these bad moments because this is part of football.”

Former England international Gordon Hill – who made over 100 appearances for Man Utd in the 1970s – has hit out at Amorim, claiming the head coach “complicates the game”.

Hill tweeted: “I am tired of hearing about new systems, you have 11 v 11, simple, attack as much as you can. and defend them from scoring.

“Why do these coaches complicate the game, as I said before Football is a simple game complicated by coaches. please don’t reply to this. I have had it.”

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Ruben Amorim predicted Manchester United ‘storm’ but should have known shower of sh*te was coming

👉 Man Utd told to ‘terminate’ one star’s contract as ‘best decision’ would be ‘letting him go’

👉 Ex-Man Utd coach reveals reason Ten Hag ‘persisted’ with £82m flop as one teammate ‘missed out’

Unfortunately for Hill, X is X, so he did get plenty of replies. After a user suggested Man Utd should have stuck with Erik ten Hag, he responded: “We should have let Ruud have it.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy returned to Man Utd in the summer as he became Ten Hag’s assistant. He was subsequently named interim boss while they waited for Amorim’s arrival.

The 48-year-old did an admirable job of steadying the ship as his side was unbeaten in four matches and won three of these games.

Ahead of Amorim’s appointment, Van Nistelrooy indicated that he would like to remain at Man Utd. However, he has managerial aspirations of his own and his presence could have given the new head coach a headache if there were too many strong voices in the dressing room.

After leaving Man Utd, Van Nistelrooy attracted interest from several Premier League and European sides before being appointed by Leicester City. He is up against it as the relegation candidates – like United – have lost three straight matches.