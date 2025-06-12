Former Premier League manager Alan Pardew has told Manchester United that a forward who scored 20 goals last season “looks right” for them, and they are “desperate” for his services.

United confirmed their first signing of the summer on Thursday. Though it had already been widely suggested that a deal to sign £62.5million forward Matheus Cunha had been agreed with Wolves, it’s now been confirmed.

A transfer for a similar Premier League player has also been in the works at Old Trafford.

United are making attempts to land Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo, though they are stuttering as the Bees are asking for a higher price than the Red Devils are currently willing to pay.

In any case, former manager Pardew feels Mbeumo has to go to United.

“Personally, and I don’t really carry any favour with Spurs or Man United, I’d like to see him in a Man United shirt. There is something about him that I think looks right at Man United,” Pardew told talkSPORT.

“And I think they need him, they’re desperate. We need a big, big Man United. We don’t need a little Man United who can get turned over. The Premier League needs Man United. Just for the historical nitty-gritty, I want a big Man United.

“We want a big Man United, and everyone else can be big as well, but not quite as big as Man United. The situation could be complicated by it, in terms of the boy getting a better deal at Man Utd and maybe Brentford getting a better deal, in terms of the figures going up.

“So even in Brentford’s position, to hold fire wouldn’t be a bad thing because you do want another club involved. You don’t if you’re the buying club like Man Utd are at the moment. They don’t want another club to get involved, but sometimes that happens.”

Indeed, there is a chance that the price gets bumped up given Tottenham interest in Mbeumo. It’s believed that Brentford boss Thomas Frank has signed as Spurs boss, and after it was already suggested he wanted to take the Bees forward with him, he’s been prompted to do so.

Indeed, Jamie O’Hara has said: “Tottenham need to do everything they can to get Mbeumo off United’s hands and reunite him with Frank; he’d be an unbelievable signing, he has everything Spurs need.”

