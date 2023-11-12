Former Prem boss ‘loves watching’ Darwin Nunez as Reds backed recover at ‘fortress’ Anfield

Harry Redknapp has detailed how he “loves watching big Darwin Nunez” as the forward “gets so many chances”, and the former Premier League boss expects the Reds to win at “fortress” Anfield.

Nunez is the football equivalent of a gun used to play Russian roulette. There’s a bullet in there somewhere that’s going to produce a spectacular goal.

However, there are also a lot of blanks in the chamber, and it’s not clear from one game to the next which is going to fire.

The forward’s goal against Bournemouth in the League Cup was the perfect encapsulation of the type of player he is. Indeed, Nunez took a horrific first touch that nearly led to a throw in, but recovered the ball and scored a screamer from outside the box.

Despite the fact he can spurn some chances, former Prem boss Redknapp is a big supporter of the Uruguayan, who he feels has the right skills to constantly get himself into the game.

“I love watching big Darwin Nunez, he’s so involved in the game. He misses some chances, but his movement means he gets so many,” Redknapp told Football Betting.

Nunez has been directly involved in 12 goals in all competitions this season, so while he might not be the most efficient, he manages to produce often.

He’ll be looking to be involved in the Reds’ next game against Brentford, their first home match in three games, after they lost away to Toulouse in the week and drew at Luton the game prior.

While those were disappointing results, Redknapp is backing Jurgen Klopp’s men to produce in front of their home crowd, despite the Bees being in good form.

“It’s been a tough couple of away trips for Liverpool. It’s been such a good start to the season for this side and Anfield remains such a fortress,” he said.

“I still think people don’t give Thomas Frank and Brentford enough credit, what a good side they are.

“They give everyone they play a tough game and they’ve always got a threat with the pace of the lads they’ve got up top. Brentford went to Chelsea and got the win, but I can’t see similar [against Liverpool].”

A win by a big enough margin could put the Reds top for the time being, so despite a tough week, they’re not struggling in the league.

