Barcelona president Joan Laporta has put long-time Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong ‘on the market’ following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Girona.

De Jong has been linked with the Red Devils ever since Erik ten Hag replaced Ralf Rangnick as manager ahead of the 2022/23 season.

United had a bid worth around £85million accepted for the Dutch midfielder but could not convince him to swap Catalonia for Manchester. Baffling, isn’t it?

Despite being managed by Ten Hag at Ajax, De Jong had no intention of joining the Premier League giants, even though Barcelona were more than happy to cash in on him due to their dismal financial position.

While there have been some links since that summer transfer window, they have never been as intense, with any rumour being laughed off these days.

Even if they should be taken with a pinch of salt, we can not resist writing about it, especially when the story stems from a meltdown of some sort.

According to Sport, Laporta’s anger reached ‘monumental’ levels following Barcelona’s 4-2 defeat to Girona, which saw Xavi’s side fall to third in La Liga.

Having led twice in the first half and at half-time, Girona scored three goals between the 65th and 73rd minute to turn the match on its head.

Laporta was particularly ‘furious’ as Barcelona are now in danger of missing out on next season’s Spanish Super Cup, which will do their precarious financial situation no good.

This takes us over to a report from Barca Universal which mentions four players who could be sold this summer, with two other stars reportedly being offered new contracts.

The lucky pair set to renew their deals are Sergi Roberto – who has been at the Nou Camp since the age of 13 – and Ferran Torres.

Meanwhile, De Jong has been ‘put on the transfer market’ after the defeat to Girona crowned Real Madrid La Liga champions.

Barca Universal references a story from Sport, where it is claimed ‘one of Barcelona’s first courses of action after the Girona defeat was to put Frenkie de Jong on the market’.

‘Prepared to offload the Dutchman’ to help ‘trim the squad and balance the books’, Manchester United could be on red alert as Ten Hag looks to bolster his midfield.

He would command a very handsome fee due to his ability and age, although a transfer to Old Trafford still feels very unrealistic, especially due to the lack of Champions League football.

De Jong is not the only player believed to be available this summer, with Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde and Robert Lewandowski all in danger of being sold.

Lewandowski is facing an ‘uncertain future’ and the Barcelona board are currently in discussions over renovating their attack, with the Polish striker likely to fall victim of Laporta’s overhaul.

Another player ‘on the block’ is Manchester United target Araujo, while Kounde’s future is ‘up in the air’ with Barca ‘willing to listen to offers’.

