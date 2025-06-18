Liverpool could “almost pay for their new striker in full” by selling four players as sporting director Richard Hughes is “just getting started” this summer.

The Reds have already secured the £29.5m signing of Jeremie Frimpong and are expected to announce the £116m addition of Bayer Leverkusen teammate Florian Wirtz this week to break the British-record transfer, while Milos Kerkez is also set to join from Bournemouth for around £45m.

But Hughes and title-winning manager Arne Slot also want to add a new No.9 to their squad with Darwin Nunez set to leave amid doubts over the futures of several other forwards at Anfield.

Napoli are said to be keen on signing Nunez, with Liverpool thought to want around £50m for the Uruguayan, while Federico Chiesa is expected to follow the striker back to Serie A after doing nothing in his only season on Merseyside, and Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have both also been heavily linked with an exit.

And transfer expert Graeme Bailey claims Liverpool could pay for their new striker, whether that’s “dream” target Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike or Victor Osimhen, by selling all four of those players.

Asked about Liverpool’s search for a striker, Bailey told TBR Football: “Let’s see what happens with Alexander Isak’s contract talks, which have already begun.

“Isak is still that dream signing for Liverpool, there’s no doubt about that and the money is still to do a deal.

“Darwin Nunez is going to leave, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa probably will and although it’s not the plan right now, Luis Diaz still might go too.

“That’ll almost pay for their new striker in full. And as I said, do not rule out Victor Osimhen going to Liverpool.

“They’re aware of what’s out there and Liverpool know Osimhen is one of the best available, don’t be surprised if his name comes up more and more.

“Liverpool have done work on Hugo Ekitike as well like we’ve said, but I don’t think anyone is going to pay €100m for him, but let’s see where that one goes.

“But I fully expect another striker to come in after Wirtz — he’ll be the record deal but he might not be the last £100m player we see join Liverpool.

“They’re willing to do that, they’re willing to buy and they’re not finished yet. Hughes isn’t taking any summer holidays yet, they’re just getting started.”