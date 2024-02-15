Four out-of-work managers linked with West Ham as David Moyes on brink

David Moyes could be sacked by West Ham as he faces a run of games against four teams in the bottom half of the Premier League table, with the club actively discussing his replacement.

Moyes’ contract expires at the end of the season and it looks increasingly likely that he will not be offered a new deal after a 6-0 humiliation by Arsenal on Sunday left his already-strained relationship with the fans looking very fragile indeed.

Moyes won the Conference League with West Ham last season but he his West Ham side have won 84 points in their last 70 league games – that’s 16 fewer than Brentford and one more than Palace, who are likely to sack Roy Hodgson this week.

Fans walked out at half-time of the 6-0 defeat to Arsenal and the majority would seemingly want Moyes replaced.

The West Ham board seems to be coming round to the idea and the Daily Telegraph claim that he could be sacked if upcoming games against Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Everton and Burnley leave West Ham slipping into the bottom half of the table.

The names mentioned as possible replacements are former Brighton and Chelsea coach Graham Potter, former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, sacked former Forest manager Steve Cooper and Oliver Glasner, the Europa League winner who looks set to take the Palace job if they meet his £4m-a-year demands.

The idea that Moyes should be sacked – or even be allowed to leave at the end of the season – has been met with derision by some sections of the media.

“West Ham haven’t just done quite well under David Moyes, they’ve done really well!” said Robbie Savage on Planet Sport.

“Look at Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton, everyone loves him and the reason I mention him is because West Ham are actually above Brighton in the table. I think West Ham have to stick with Moyes, he’s done unbelievably well.

“I’d give him a new contract. They’re into the knockout stages of the Europa League and they’re eighth in the Premier League despite having some massive injuries. They’re above the likes of Chelsea and everyone talks about how well De Zerbi has done, but Moyes is above him in the league.

“They won a European trophy under him only last season and they’re still in Europe again this year – he’s done an unbelievable job! If you don’t like somebody at work, but they’re doing a great job, you don’t just get rid of them because you’re not too keen on them.”

READ: Top 10 best available managers