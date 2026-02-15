Nottingham Forest have confirmed the appointment of Vitor Pereira, who has replaced Sean Dyche to become their fourth permanent boss of the season.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is the main contributor to their dramatic decline since qualifying for Europe last season.

The Premier League side were onto a good thing with Nuno Espirito Santo, but the current West Ham boss was dismissed at the start of this season after his fallout with Marinakis.

Forest then opted for a completely different style with Ange Postecoglou, whose winless reign ended after only eight matches.

This shambolic spell increased Forest’s relegation fears, so they turned to Dyche to do a rescue job after he previously worked for Everton and Burnley.

However, Dyche was sacked following a run of ten losses in 25 matches, with his exit following Wednesday’s 0-0 draw against Wolves.

In recent days, it has been made clear that Forest were leaning towards making Pereira their fourth permanent boss of the season and he reportedly ‘signed’ on Friday.

Pereira helped Wolves to survive in the Premier League last season, but he was sacked following their winless start to this campaign.

Forest confirmed his arrival on Sunday afternoon, saying they are ‘delighted to confirm that Pereira has been appointed as head coach on an 18-month deal’.

Sky Sports, meanwhile, has revealed why Dyche was sacked.

They revealed: ‘Marinakis is understood to be frustrated with the club’s inability to make the most of the attacking talent available at the club, as well as its inability to move away from the relegation places.’

These factors, plus his past success with short-term stints and his relationship with Marinakis, are behind this appointment, with Sky Sports reporter Anton Toloui explaining: ‘Sitting just three points above the relegation zone, Forest are now turning to someone they know.

‘Vitor Pereira used to manage Marinakis’ other club, Olympiakos, leading them to a league and cup double in 2015.

‘This time last year he was the toast of the league after taking Wolves from just nine points in 16 matches to survival with games to spare. Forest will be hoping for something similar.

‘They clearly aren’t put off by Pereira’s start to this season in the West Midlands, only picking up two points from a possible 30 before his sacking.

‘Forest will be the 14th club of his managerial career and he’s only stayed beyond two years at one of them. You hire Pereira for a good time, not a long time.’

