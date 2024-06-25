France 1-1 Poland: Mbappe scores first Euros goal as underwhelming Les Bleus held in Dortmund

Austria’s win over the Netherlands means France have finished second in Group D following their surprise 1-1 draw with Poland in Dortmund.

Kylian Mbappe returned to the France starting XI, wearing a mask due to the broken nose he sustained against Austria on matchday one.

Les Bleus again failed to impress after narrowly beating Austria and drawing 0-0 against the Netherlands but took the lead from the penalty spot in the second half.

Mbappe stepped up following Jakub Kiwior’s foul on Ousmane Dembele to score his first European Championship goal of his career.

Poland equalised in the 79th minute through a penalty of their own.

Polish talisman Robert Lewandowski saw his spot-kick saved by Mike Maignan but got another chance due to the France goalkeeper being off his line when the ball was kicked.

Lewandowski went the same way but Maignan could not stop it as Poland earned a point to ensure France finish second behind Austria in Group D.

