Arsenal legend Henry fumes as France and Argentina players fight on pitch after Olympic quarter-final

France and Argentina players and staff clashed on the pitch at full-time as the hosts edged a bad-tempered match 1-0 in Bordeaux to reach the Olympic semi-finals.

Tempers flared after the final whistle as substitutes and coaching staff spilled on to the pitch amid ugly confrontations.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s fifth-minute header settled the contest to set up a last-four meeting with Egypt, while France’s Enzo Millot was shown a red card after the final whistle.

The scenes come after Argentina players were filmed singing a derogatory chant about the origins of France’s black players in the wake of their Copa America triumph last month.

And tensions were running high from the start in Bordeaux, with the home fans loudly booing Argentina’s national anthem before kick-off.

France coach Thierry Henry was angry at the final whistle insists he “didn’t like what happened” after the final whistle.

Arsenal legend Henry told reporters: “I don’t agree with what happened at the end of the match. My player [Millot] got a red card and I don’t accept it, it shouldn’t happen.

“I couldn’t control what happened. I went to greet the coach and when I turned around, what happened happened.

“We won, but I didn’t like what happened at the end with my player.”

Henry is “really not happy” that he will have to do without Millot in the semi-finals after he was given a straight red card by the referee after the scuffle had calmed down.

Henry added: “We didn’t want to lose a player (to suspension) but it was pointless, he wasn’t even playing (at the final whistle). I’m really not happy about that. We were all united, the only drawback is getting a red on the bench.”

MORE FROM FOOTBALL365…

👉 Brighton have good cause for surprising lack of panic after troubling end to last season

👉 Five transfer hijacks that make sense in the 2024 summer window

👉 Manchester United should sell ‘deadwood’ Antony instead of trying to ‘unlock’ him with signing