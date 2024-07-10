France star aims dig at Deschamps and teammates after Euro 2024 defeat to Spain

Antoine Griezmann has hit out at manager Didier Deschamps and his France teammates after their semi-final defeat to Spain on Tuesday.

Spain booked their place in the final having come frome behind through goals from Lamine Yamal and Dani Olmo.

Randal Kolo Muani had given France the lead as he nodded in a cross from Kylian Mbappe, but Yamal equaised with a beautiful curled effort to become the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history before Olmo scored a brilliant winner.

‘We knew Lamine is left-footed’

Spain were deserving winners and Griezmann didn’t attempt to sugarcoat the defeat, instead having a go at his teammates for failing to deal with issues they had prepared for.

“They were better than us,” Griezmann told Telefoot. “We knew they could hit the ball well from distance and we let them shoot from distance. We knew Lamine is left-footed and we let him hit it with his left foot.

“The equaliser hurt us and the second goal four minutes later killed us. That’s football, we lacked that today. It was our strong point from the start but we lost against a strong Spain.

“No excuses about having legs cut off or anything, they played extra time too. They were better in everything.”

‘I ended up on the bench’

Griezmann came off the bench after an hour in Munich having failed to impress in the four games he had started en route to the semi-final.

But the 33-year-old clearly wasn’t happy with Deschamps’ decision not to put him in the starting XI against the French and suggested his changing role didn’t help him this summer.

“I started badly. Afterwards, I felt better and better, and I ended up on the bench,” said the Atletico Madrid forward.

“We’ll come back. I tried to give my all with a lot of tactical and positional changes. You had to adapt all the time.”