Dynasties in international football are rare – it’s nigh-on impossible to dominate across a decade or more – but there is no better yardstick to compare dominant eras than their performances in the greatest sporting event: the World Cup.

Few sides have truly conquered the international stage, but those that have are etched into the blurb of the book of football. With France surely heading towards their third straight final, are we witnessing the next great dynasty?

This is the greatest French side ever. The results tell you that. But how do they compare to the other greatest eras in the sport? These are the top five greatest international football teams of all time:

5) Argentina (2014-2022)

Maybe it’s recency bias, but Lionel Messi’s Argentina just slid into the top five greatest. Three major finals with another potential World Cup final around the corner. This team is defined by its grit and never-say-die attitude. Losing out narrowly to Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, it looked like Messi would never get his crowning glory. They were then defeated by eventual champions France in 2018, but overcame that disappointment by securing the Copa America in 2021.

Be in no doubt, this dynasty is all about one man. And it was Messi who dragged his side to that defining glory of the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Overall, this era for Argentinian football isn’t about the depth of talent or a brilliant style of play; it’s about Lionel Messi and his brotherhood of disciples.

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4) Spain (2008-2012)

Some might argue for this side to be higher. At their peak, Spain completed the perfect ‘three-peat’ of Euros, World Cup and Euros victories between 2008 and 2012. During these years, genuinely elite midfielders were being produced en masse. Iniesta, Xavi, Sergio Busquets, Xabi Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, David Silva and Juan Mata. And that’s not a complete list.

They passed the opposition into a coma and oftentimes made winning look like a formality. But they slumped fast and serial winners became surprising underachievers. The next three World Cups saw Spain crash out in the group stage and the round of 16 twice. Longevity is not on their side but be in no doubt that this was one of the greatest squads ever assembled.

3) France (2016-2026)

The French side of the past decade has morphed and evolved, but always remained favourites for the major trophies. An unrelenting procession of exciting players has graced their ranks, but was the emergence of superstar Kylian Mbappe that finally sealed their first World Cup victory after a 20-year hiatus from success. The explosive youngster scored four goals, including one in the World Cup final, as his side swept to glory in 2018. His record in World Cup knock-out games is ridiculous.

Without such a defined playing style as sides like Spain, Didier Deschamps’ sides seem to rely on their adaptability and their star men to win tight contests. Pragmatism seems to have metamorphosed into sheer breathtaking football in this year’s World Cup. The next test is whether the exit of Deschamps will signal the end of a dynasty.

2) West Germany (1970-1990)

If longevity is your metric, there’s an argument for the West Germany lineage to be at number one. These sides were tournament machines, optimised for success. The image of German sides being built for efficiency and elite mentality was born out of this incredibly talented generation.

The 1970 side finished third, but the nucleus of that side, including iconic names Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd Müller, went on to win the World Cup in 1974. They always found their way into the business end of major tournaments and won another major trophy in the 80s. As that generation of players trickled out, they passed the baton to another rich crop of talent.

Household names like Jurgen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthaus and Rudi Voller spurred the nation on to their third World Cup victory in 1990. A truly great and prolonged dynasty spanning several iterations of players.

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1) Brazil (1958-1970)

At the top of this list has to be the most successful nation since the World Cup began: Brazil. But it was this particular yellow dynasty in particular that stands above the rest.

Over the years, the ‘little canaries’ have boasted some of the most prodigious footballing talents the world has ever seen. Pele is the one name that will permeate through all of time. The forward shot to fame as a 17-year-old, signalling the dawn of a new era. He scored five goals across the semi-final and final of the 1958 World Cup, totally dominating all in his path.

Success bred more success, as the Brazilians completed an unprecedented back-to-back World Cup triumph in 1962. This time, with Pele injured early on, Garrincha clinched the trophy through his outstanding performances and eye-catching samba skills.

These two sides were phenomenal, but the best was yet to come. The dynasty culminated in its most impressive and dominant version just in time for the 1970 World Cup. Captain Carlos Alberto kept things tight at the back, but the trademark elegance was provided by Pelé, Jairzinho, Rivelino and Tostão. Without question, this Brazilian side was the most devastating team ever assembled and gave rise to the nation’s formidable reputation as an unrivalled footballing powerhouse.

Jack Houldsworth