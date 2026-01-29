Frank ‘barricades himself’ to block two Tottenham transfers as Keane responds to Spurs manager links

Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank is doing everything to block two January exits despite uncertainty around his job, according to reports.

Spurs have been in good form in the Champions League with three wins in their last three matches, including a 2-0 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, to secure their qualification for the last 16.

However, it has not been the same story in the Premier League with two wins in their last 14 matches in the league and Frank’s side find themselves 14th in the table.

Tottenham have already signed Conor Gallager from Atletico Madrid and Souza from Brazilian side Santos this winter and there could be more signings on their way.

Frank is also looking to keep together his squad over the January transfer window and Italian publication Tuttosport has claimed that the Tottenham boss has ‘barricaded himself’ in order to block Randal Kolo Muani and Mathys Tel’s exit from Spurs.

Kolo Muani, who has been linked with a move to Italian giants Juvenuts, scored as Tottenham beat Frankfurt on Wednesday and Frank ‘doesn’t want to touch any wires in the department’.

It is understood that ‘diplomacy will be needed’ from Juventus – who are apparently meeting Tottenham today – to secure a deal with Tuttosport claiming the only possibility is a ‘a dry loan’ with a €5m fee.

Former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane, who is managing Hungarian side Ferencvaros, is currently one of the bookmakers’ favourite to land the Spurs job if Frank gets sacked.

Responding to the speculation, Keane said: “I think it’s impossible to not be aware of anything these days, to be honest with you, especially, when you have two kids who are Tottenham fans.

“Thomas Frank is a very, very good manager. He just started there. As I said, lot of stuff gets written, even when I was a player, going somewhere, going different places.

“But I’ll be honest with you, it goes over my head. I concentrate on what I’m doing. I think it’s nice that your name is there. Who puts it there? I have no clue, but it shows you that I’m doing okay to be even put there. I’m obviously aware of it, but I am happy here.”

When asked if Tottenham still means a lot to him, Keane added: “Absolutely, you can’t be at a club that long if it doesn’t.

“That’s natural. It’s a fantastic club. Unbelievable training and the stadium is amazing, of course…and really good players.

“Yes, they’ve got a lot of injuries, but it’s certainly a place that always look out for, as I said, my two boys, they’re Tottenham fans and are always watching and, of course, like me, I watch every game regardless of it being Tottenham or anyone.

“So it’s a wonderful football club. And I’m sure there’s no doubt that they’ll get back to where they belong.”