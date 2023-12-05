Frank says Brentford have been ‘extremely unlucky’ with injuries as ‘five starters’ miss Brighton trip

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has hailed to work of Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton ahead of his side’s trip to the Amex.

Frank’s side have been enjoying a good spell recently having won four out of their last six in the league, only losing to title contenders Arsenal and Liverpool during that time.

Brentford will be looking to make it consecutive wins with victory over Brighton following their 3-1 win over Luton at the weekend, but Frank was full of praise for his opponents ahead of the midweek clash.

As quoted on Brentford’s official website, he said: “Brighton are a very good team with very good players; it will be a tough challenge for us.

“When we played them last year, they played a good game and I don’t think we played our best game.

“But they’re doing well down there, (Roberto) De Zerbi is doing a good job, but we are up for it and we’re looking forward to it.”

Brentford have had several injury and suspension issues to deal with this season which have seen Mathias Jensen, Rico Henry, Aaron Hickey and Josh Dasilva miss time through injury, including the absence of Ivan Toney for eight months for breaching Football Association betting regulations.

Frank thinks his side have not had the rub of the green on the injury front, but hailed his squad for stepping up to the challenge.

He added: “It seems, like everything, we go under the radar, but we have had key players out for a long period of the season, players that would normally be starters.

“We’re probably missing, if you take Ivan Toney into that, close to five starters, maybe more.

“But it’s not only the starters, in a three-game week like this, you want to bring in different players; I’m a big believer of using all five substitutes as well, so it will also change games tactically.

“We’ve been extremely unlucky and big credit to the players who have been available.”

Those injury woes will be slightly eased on Wednesday when Mikkel Damsgaard returns to the fold for the first time since August, while Jensen could also be fit for the game.

Frank said: “Kristoffer Ajer will unfortunately be out, probably for some weeks with a foot issue.

“Jensen will be touch and go, we are hoping he will be available for the game. Mikkel Damsgaard can be selected for the squad, so that’s a positive.”

