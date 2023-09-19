Manager says ‘selling club’ will let Chelsea target leave for ‘right price’ amid ‘understandable’ interest

Thomas Frank has admitted that Brentford are a “selling club” and would be willing to let Chelsea target Ivan Toney leave for “the right price”.

Toney has scored an impressive 32 goals in 68 Premier League appearances for the Bees.

He is unavailable until January, however, after being found guilty of breaking the Football Association’s gambling rules, receiving an eight-month ban as a result.

Incidentally, many expect the England international to leave Brentford shortly after he returns to action.

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Toney with Mauricio Pochettino’s side crying out for a focal point up front.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham are also believed to be interested and the player has previously admitted that he grew up a supporter of Liverpool and always enjoyed watching the Gunners.

And a move to the other half of north London makes sense following Harry Kane’s departure in August.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Brentford head coach Frank discussed Toney’s future, noting that the club will be willing to part ways with their best players “if the right price is there”.

“So far we’ve only sold one in the Premier League, that was David Raya – or that’s a loan but probably will be a sale in the future, I guess,” Frank said.

“I think every club in the world are a selling club except five or six clubs. We are a selling club, if the right price is there.

“I think if it’s the right time for the player to go, from my perspective that’s not my decision that would be Phil [Giles, director of football] or Matthew [Benham, Brentford’s owner] in the end, then I think if they have developed well with us, been on the journey, and now they’re proven good enough to go to the top clubs, then I think it’s the right thing, if it’s the right price.”

Asked if this philosophy applies to Toney, Frank replied: “Yeah, I think so. I understand why there are a lot of rumours out there about him.

“For me he’s one of the best strikers, as a striker No.9, I don’t see many out there who is better in the world than him, of course you have [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Erling] Haaland and these types, but not many.

“He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year, in, of course, a very good Brentford side but of course we are not creating as many chances as the top six or seven teams.

“So imagine him in a top team, he’d easily score 20, 25 goals, for me. I think he’s composed, he’s a good finisher, top mentality, so I understand why clubs are looking at him.”

It is unclear how much Brentford will hope to receive for the 27-year-old. Before his ban, he was valued at £43.1million by Transfermarkt.

