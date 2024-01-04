Frank offers definitive transfer update on Arsenal, Chelsea target Toney – ‘unbelievable price’

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said only an “unbelievable” offer will tempt the Premier League outfit to sell Ivan Toney this month.

Arsenal and Chelsea have been linked with a move for the England international, who is will be available to make his comeback from a betting ban in the Bees’ next Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on January 20.

But speaking ahead of Brentford‘s FA Cup third-round tie against Wolves on Thursday, Frank expressed his confidence that Toney will remain with the club beyond the transfer window.

“The very short answer is yes,” said Frank when quizzed if Toney will remain at Brentford.

“He is a Brentford player, he is here, we miss a few offensive players, and I cannot see why we should sell him. I would love to have him here for a long time.

“It is not for me to discuss (an offer), but if I could ever recommend one, it would need to be an unbelievable price, so he will stay here.”

Brentford will be desperate to welcome Toney, who scored 21 times last season, back into the fray after slipping to five consecutive defeats.

Following an encouraging start to their second campaign in the Premier League, injury-hit Brentford are just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Frank will be distracted from Brentford’s league struggles when he turns his attention to the FA Cup with a home tie against Wolves.

Brentford suffered a 4-1 defeat at the Gtech Community Stadium to Gary O’Neil’s in-form Wolves side only eight days ago.

FEATURE: Liverpool’s biggest splurge among every Premier League club’s worst-ever January signing

Frank continued: “We are clearly in a sticky patch and a spell we would like to get out of as quick as possible. It happens every year, and to every team anywhere in the world.

“Hopefully it is only the one spell we will have this year, and we are in it now, and we will get through it as quickly as possible.

“We really want to go on a cup run, and tomorrow we will put out a strong team and do everything we can to win.

“The only thing we don’t want is a draw and I doubt Wolves want that either. I don’t understand why we have replays because we have enough games.

“I really enjoy the two cup tournaments in England. Obviously the FA Cup is the most historic one. It is fantastic to play in, and we should care about it, but the replays kill it, more than making it better.”