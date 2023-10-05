Frank discusses Toney’s return as out of form Brentford star is backed to come good – ‘he enjoyed it’

Brentford boss Thomas Frank accepts he must strike the right balance with Ivan Toney as the England international begins preparing for his return from his betting ban.

Toney was suspended for eight months in May after admitting 232 breaches of Football Association gambling rules, but he as been allowed to resume training at the Premier League club since September 17.

The 27-year-old got on the scoresheet during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Italian outfit Como on Tuesday.

Frank, though, knows the club must be cautious over managing Toney’s workload ahead of a potential full return to competitive action from January 16.

“It was so good (to see him back playing),” the Brentford boss said.

“I spoke with him just before he went on the pitch and said to him: ‘enjoy it’. (he said) ‘I will’ – and you could see he would really enjoy it, to just get out there and play football.

“It looked like he enjoyed it. He does what Ivan does – scored a goal. It was very good to see. He was happy after.”

Frank told a press conference: “We are trying to think a little bit different in terms of getting that little bit more of development system (for Ivan), so we can train hard on specific areas then maybe probably play a little less games.

“But it is that balance to get him up to pace and still work on different areas.”

With Toney unavailable, much of Brentford’s goal hopes have fallen on Bryan Mbeumo.

The Cameroon forward, though, he has not scored since the start of September.

“Every offensive player goes through spells in the season where they are not scoring that regularly,” Frank said.

“The way I see it they are still working hard for the team, arriving in the right areas and getting on the end of chances.”

Brentford head to Manchester United on Saturday without a win in five Premier League games after failing to see off 10-man Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Frank, though, has seen enough in the group to be confident the results will come.

“It has been good or very good performances in six out of the seven Premier League matches,” he said.

“There is a good energy in the group, every day when I come in they train hard and are good to be around. Hopefully it is just a matter of time.”

