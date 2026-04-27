Sam Allardyce has advised Frank Lampard to snub a return to Chelsea and accept a different next job after Coventry City.

After struggling at Chelsea and Everton, Lampard has rebuilt his managerial reputation at Coventry City and has got his current team promoted back to the Premier League.

Lampard‘s side have comfortably been the best team in the Championship this season and they secured the title at the weekend.

Coventry will be desperate to keep Lampard heading into next season, but he is being linked with several potential clubs for his next move.

This includes Chelsea following the sacking of Liam Rosenior, but Lampard has tried to cool speculation of a return to Stamford Bridge.

“I’d like to think Coventry fans would just be enjoying where we are, the world of management, lots are out of control, you just control your work,” Lampard said last week.

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“At the minute I think we should just enjoy where we are, we’ve had an amazing season and I am really proud and pleased to be part of it, I enjoy what I’m doing here, I can’t control who worries or not.”

“Chelsea is a big part of my life and at the moment that’s their business and my business is here.”

And former Premier League boss Allardyce has explained why he thinks Lampard could be the next England manager.

“I don’t think Frank Lampard is destined to go back to Chelsea anytime soon, especially under this current regime,” Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast.

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“I do think that, if he’s managing a Premier League club in the future and doing well, he’d be a good candidate for the England job.

“If you look back at his first stint at Chelsea when they had a transfer ban, he developed young players like Reece James and Mason Mount and gave them a chance – although he didn’t really have a choice given the financial circumstances he was under.”

Why Lampard “should stay away” from Chelsea…

Fellow Chelsea legend Joe Cole also thinks Lampard “should stay away” from his former club.

“Frank should stay away from it. The temptation for Frank, because he loves the club, would be to come back and give it another whirl,” Cole told Paddy Power.

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“He’s done a fantastic job at Coventry. Nobody would have backed Coventry for promotion at the start of the season. He’s got a real challenge keeping them in the league next season.

“All of his focus and mental energy now should be about recruitment. He should be identifying five, six, seven players he wants [for Coventry].

“If I was him, I wouldn’t go to Chelsea. In any job, you’re being judged on your results but [at Chelsea] you don’t have full control over what you can do. That’s insane.”