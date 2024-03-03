Frank Leboeuf: “We’d go out into the car park and meet the fans after games at Chelsea”

Footballers like to believe their era of success mattered more than any other, yet World Cup winner Frank Leboeuf is convinced that view is valid as he reflects on his time at Chelsea.

French defender Leboeuf joined Chelsea in 1996, long before Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich bought the West London club and helped to transform them into a global football giant.

Premier League and Champions League glory was a fantasy for Chelsea when Leboeuf signed for Chelsea, as their ambitions were a little less lofty.

Yet all sporting success stories need to start with a breakthrough triumph and the team Leboeuf was a part of will always have a special place in Chelsea folklore, as their 1997 FA Cup win ended the club’s 26-year wait for major silverware.

