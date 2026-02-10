Frank responds to Spurs fans chanting ‘sacked in the morning’; reveals ‘1000%’ verdict on his future

Thomas Frank should be on the brink of being sacked.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank has insisted that he will remain in charge of the Premier League giants after Tuesday’s loss against Newcastle United.

Spurs are facing the increasingly real threat of relegation from the Premier League as they are 16th in the table and only five points clear of 18th-placed West Ham.

The north London outfit slumped to another defeat on Tuesday night, deservedly losing 2-1 against out-of-form Newcastle United. They are now winless in eight Premier League games.

Therefore, Frank is incredibly fortunate to still be in a job, but he is currently the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Speaking towards the end of the Newcastle match, Glenn Hoddle insisted Spurs “have to understand” that they are in a relegation battle.

“You’ve got to say what it is and they are in a relegation fight. The players have to understand that and the fans have to understand that,” Hoddle said.

“It is the reality and you have to scrap for every single point.”

Post-match, Frank valiantly insisted that he will “keep going” as he is “convinced” about his future.

“Yeah. I am convinced I will be. I understand the question,” Frank responded when asked whether he thinks he will keep his job after the loss to Newcastle.

“It is easy to point on me but it is never only the head coach, ownership, players or staff. It is everyone.”

He added: “Everyone knows what position we are in and what we need to improve on. That is what we are working hard on.

“I also think there is a lot of studies that show it is not the right thing to do.

“The only thing I am focused on is fighting. We of course understand we are not in a good situation. But with everything in life, you need to stay calm and keep going.”

He continued: “1000 per cent [I expect to remain in charge]. I’m also 1000 per cent sure I didn’t expect us to be in the position we are in with 11-12 injuries.

“There are a few before me up here at Tottenham and many other clubs that have lost their head. I have to stay calm. We have to get through this together.”

Frank also suggested that Tottenham’s injuries, suspensions and “pattern” over two years is behind their ongoing woes.

“I understand the fans’ frustration. It’s a position they don’t want to be in. We are working day and night to try and change,” Frank said on fan boos after ‘sacked in the morning chants’ from home supporters.

“It’s a position the club have been in the last two years. The pattern is the club are struggling to compete in Europe and the Premier League.

“Part of that is to eliminate injuries and suspensions which doesn’t have. We face a Newcastle team that has struggled a little bit lately. But I think they were more on top first half and then we came back into it well.

“The second goal is a bit symbolic of our season.”