Tottenham chiefs are now “weighing up a change” of manager after Thomas Frank was serenaded with “sacked in the morning” chants in Spurs’ 2-1 defeat to West Ham on Saturday.

El Sackico saw Nuno Espírito Santo emerge triumphant to end a 10-game winless run for the Hammers and pile the pressure on Frank.

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring for the visitors, who caused Tottenham serious problems throughout, and although Cristian Romero levelled for the hosts, Callum Wilson pounced on a Guglielmo Vicario error in stoppage time to claim all three points.

It’s the sixth game Spurs have lost at home in the Premier League this season – Frank’s debut campaign – and means they now sit 14th in the table, almost as close to the relegation zone (10 points) as the top four (9 points).

And The Times now claim Frank is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked by Tottenham, adding that while ‘the hierarchy has been keen to give him time they are now understood to be weighing up a change’ in the dugout.

“Of course, I’ve probably had better times, it’s probably not the best time,” Frank said, when asked about the fans calling for his head

“But I understand, I’m the man in charge. So the blame will go to me. That’s fair, no problem in that sense. As long as they are backing the players, doing everything they can to support them and drive them forward, that’s what we do, and we will keep going forward.”

He added: “If you’re not winning enough, we know you will not get enough support from the fans. But when we’re winning, it will change, when we start winning again. Which we will do. I’m not in doubt of that.

“I think also you can look a little bit at the performances. Let’s say the Bournemouth and Villa and this game here, if the players stop running, or stop doing anything, or not working hard, and we are not the team that’s closest to winning, then you can say OK. But I think the team is working very hard.”