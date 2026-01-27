Thomas Frank is reportedly on the brink of being sacked.

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur have decided on a ‘clear boundary’ that would ‘force’ them to part ways with under-fire head coach Thomas Frank.

Frank was appointed to replace former Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, with the ex-Brentford manager chosen to steady the ship following his predecessor’s chaotic reign.

Postecoglou had some supporters as his football was entertaining and he helped Spurs to win the Europa League last season, but their shambolic performances in the Premier League made his position untenable as they finished 16th last term.

Under Frank, Spurs enjoyed a decent start to this campaign as they sat near the top of the Premier League, but they have reverted to type in recent months and have fallen to 14th in the table.

The north London side have also exited the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, with Frank fortunate to still be in a job.

Frank remains one of the favourites to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and there were suggestions that he could be let go following recent poor results against West Ham and Burnley, but he remains in charge and will lead Spurs for their final Champions League group match against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The experienced head coach has not clicked with supporters over his dull tactics, and Spurs are now looking over their shoulders as they are only eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Now, a report from Football Insider claims Spurs have ‘drawn a clear boundary’ regarding Frank’s future, with it noted that they ‘will be forced into action if they are dragged further into the relegation battle’.

The report adds: ‘The Lilywhites are now just eight points clear of West Ham in the final relegation place, and if that gap is cut further in the coming weeks, then a concrete decision will be made regarding Frank’s future.

‘Football Insider revealed on Saturday that Tottenham are prepared to give Frank more time to turn the team’s fortunes around, but sources now say that they are aware that a line must be drawn at some stage.’

Were Spurs to dismiss Frank, they would likely bring in an interim replacement before targeting a long-term solution in the summer.

Club legend Robbie Keane, who is gaining admirers for his work at Ferencvaros, has been mooted as a possible option, but another report from Football Insider claims he is ‘unlikely’ to be chosen due to his lack of experience.

The report explains: ‘The 45-year-old’s work with Ferencvaros is attracting attention within the football world, but it’s understood that the Tottenham job would come too early for him at this stage of his managerial career.’