Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has reportedly emerged as the ‘leading contender’ to replace Erik ten Hag at Man Utd following Thomas Tuchel’s decision to take over as England manager.

Tuchel was the favourite to be named the next Man Utd boss before he was officially announced as the new England head coach on Wednesday.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate is now the second favourite behind Red Devils assistant Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Frank is below Van Nistelrooy, Southgate, Graham Potter, Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick in the running.

Ten Hag is under severe pressure following a dismal start to the season, with the Red Devils sat 14th in the Premier League with two wins from their opening seven matches.

It is the club’s worst start to a Premier League season, a feat Ten Hag also achieved in 2023/24. Record breaker.

Many expected the Dutchman to lose his job after the 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham on September 29 but draws at FC Porto in the Europa League and Aston Villa in the Premier League kept him in a job.

Man Utd identify ‘leading contender’ to replace under-pressure Ten Hag

Man Utd host Brentford this weekend, in what has been deemed an ‘audition’ for Bees boss Frank, who ‘has emerged as a leading contender’ to replace Ten Hag – the leader of the Premier League sack race – at Old Trafford.

This is according to the Daily Mail, who claims that Tuchel was seen as the ideal candidate to replace Ten Hag if he was sacked.

With Tuchel now off the market, Brentford’s upcoming trip to Old Trafford could be pivotal in Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his minions deciding who the next Man Utd manager should be.

The report states:

With Thomas Tuchel, widely seen as the No 1 succession target were Ineos to remove Ten Hag, now off the market after signing an 18-month deal to lead the England national team, Frank has emerged as a leading contender. And if the football gods have not conspired enough it is Frank’s Brentford that are the visitors to Old Trafford this weekend. An audition. An opportunity, not that he needs it, to further underline his credentials to the powers that be at United. Chelsea held meetings with Frank before appointing [Enzo] Maresca and there were talks with United during Ineos’ not-so-secret flirtations with managers over the summer. Neither job ultimately came to pass.

A negative result against Brentford could be the end for Ten Hag at Man Utd, with a Europa League match against Fenerbahce – managed by former Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho – coming straight after.

