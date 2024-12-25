Inter midfielder Davide Frattesi could join Liverpool in a swap deal involving homegrown midfielder Curtis Jones, according to reports in Italy.

Frattesi is being linked with an exit in 2025 and a report from InterLive.it claims there could be an ‘exchange’ deal with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Liverpool, Tottenham both interested in Italy midfielder

The 25-year-old Italian international has only started four times in Serie A this season and could seek a move elsewhere next month, with the Reds and Tottenham believed to be keen.

The report states that Frattesi’s Inter career ‘continues with many difficulties’ after being reassured about his playing time in the summer.

Indeed, the player’s farewell ‘could occur during the next summer transfer window’ with several Italian clubs interested, though we have been told to ‘also watch out for the Premier League’.

Liverpool ‘is one of the tracks Frattesi’s entourage could examine’ at the end of 2024/25, it is added.

It won’t be an easy deal for Arne Slot’s side to complete, though an attempt to sign him ‘cannot be ruled out’ as the Dutch head coach ‘looks for players to strengthen the midfield department’.

Inter ‘could ask for Curtis Jones in exchange for Frattesi’ as the Reds’ academy graduate ‘represents the ideal replacement’.

However, Liverpool do not view a straight swap as acceptable and would reply to such an offer with a simple, ‘no, thank you’.

Another Premier League player Inter are keen on signing is Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Spurs’ interest in Frattesi could help the Serie A champions’ in their pursuit of the Italian international, with Simone Inzaghi searching for a long-term replacement for Yann Sommer.

Inzaghi is ‘starting to think about his heir’ and Vicario could be the ideal replacement, the same outlet claims.

We could see Inter open negotiations at the end of the season and might use Spurs’ interest in Frattesi and German centre-back Yann Bisseck to sweeten the deal.

It is believed that Bisseck would cost at least 35 million euros (£29m) and Frattesi 28 million (£23.2m).

Vicario is currently unavailable after suffering a serious ankle injury in last month’s 4-0 victory at Manchester City.

Fraser Forster has taken his place in Ange Postecoglou’s goal and while displaying some great shot-stopping, the experienced goalkeeper has been found out when trying to play out from the back, most notably against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last Thursday.

