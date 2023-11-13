‘Free Sterling’ – Ferdinand claims Chelsea star should be in England squad over Man Utd, City pair

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand cannot believe Chelsea star Raheem Sterling has not been included in Gareth Southgate’s latest England squad.

Southgate has been criticised for being overly loyal to certain players and Sterling has often been one of the England manager’s favourites.

The attacker always delivers for England on the grandest stage so it is somewhat of a surprise that he has not found himself back in the squad following his impressive early-season form for Chelsea.

Sterling slipped out of contention last season as he struggled following his move to Chelsea, but he has returned to his best this term as they have shown signs of progress under Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite this, Sterling has not made it into Southgate’s squad for this month’s international break as England face Malta and North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ferdinand has picked out Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish as players less deserving than Sterling of a spot in Southgate’s squad.

“Free my guy, free Raheem Sterling. I don’t know what he’s done, whose nose he’s put out of joint. Was it him coming back from the tournament or something like that?” Ferdinand said via his Vibe with Five podcast.

“I don’t know what’s happened but for him not to be in the England squad is beyond me. I know there’s a lot of talent but if we’re talking form then he’s got more assists and goal involvements than Rashford and Grealish together.

“Or if you want to go: ‘has he been tried and tested at the top level?’ He was England’s best player at the Euros. That was a couple of years ago but Kalvin Phillips is playing on the back of a good Euros. Maguire is playing on the back of that.

“So if they’re playing because of that, what’s happened to Sterling? Free him up!”

Last week, Southgate told reporters that Sterling’s absence is down to footballing reasons.

“The door is 100 per cent open not only for Raheem but for other players. There’s no doubt about that,” Southgate told reporters.

“We don’t need to know about his quality, his personality. He is a crucial part of why we’ve had the journey we’ve had over the last few years.

“I can only repeat what I’ve said in the last few squad selection meetings. The team are playing really well.

“We had an exceptional win against Italy last time around. Who do we leave out to put him in? It is as simple as that really.”