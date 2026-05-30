French reporter makes ‘inevitable’ Arsenal claim after Champions League heartbreak

A French reporter stated it’s now ‘inevitable’ that this Arsenal side will win a Champions League under Mikel Arteta after what he saw in Saturday evening’s final versus PSG.

Arsenal had the chance to complete what would unquestionably have been the greatest season in their entire history in Budapest.

Kai Havertz gave the Gunners the perfect start with a rifled finish into the roof of the net from an increasingly acute angle.

From then on, Arsenal’s rearguard defended doggedly, and while PSG did dominate both the possession stakes and shots count, clear-cut chances weren’t forthcoming.

Ultimately, it was Cristhian Mosquera who stumbled first when clumsily fouling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to concede a penalty. Ousmane Dembele made no mistake from the spot.

The teams couldn’t be separated from then on in regular time or extra time, setting up a nervy penalty shoot-out.

David Raya brilliantly saved one of the five penalties he faced, though it wasn’t enough, with both Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes missing the target entirely.

Eze curled his shot wide after deploying the stutter step technique. Gabriel blazed over the bar with the fifth and decisive penalty.

Yet Arsenal deserve huge credit for largely nullifying what many believe to be the best collection of forwards in world football.

This is a PSG side, let’s not forget, that put six goals past Bayern Munich in the semi-finals. In more than 120 minutes on Saturday evening, Arsenal shipped just one goal to Luis Enrique’s all-conquering side.

‘Inevitable’ Arsenal break Champions League duck – Julien Laurens

And speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live post-match, French reporter, Julien Laurens, insisted it’s now ‘inevitable’ that this current Arsenal team with Arteta at the helm break their Champions League duck sooner rather than later.

“What Luis Enrique has done in the last two years is simply unbelievable,” said Laurens. “It is cruel for Arsenal fans, but it is inevitable that this club win the Champions League.”

He added: “Mikel Arteta will see the positives because that is the kind of guy he is.

“Arsenal are getting closer and closer. This team adds a bit more attacking power and desire. This team can have everything. It will hurt tonight.”

Pundit Chris Sutton declared Arsenal fans should be proud of their players, stating: “A season Arsenal fans will be very proud of their team.”

Former England defender, Matthew Upson, praised Gabriel for having the guts to take the fifth penalty.

“Gabriel had brought it all to the game, and he left it out there,” said Upson.

“He has the mentality and metal to step up and do it. It is so sad for him, but he has recovered really well and is already refocusing.

“He has a huge tournament to play for his country in the summer.”

MATCH REPORT: Arsenal deserved losers as Eze, Gabriel bottle penalties to gift PSG the Champions League