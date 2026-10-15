Man Utd react after learning how much Barcelona want for Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are considering whether or not they should bid to bring Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford after learning how much Barcelona want for him, according to a report.

Man Utd have long been linked with De Jong, and rumours linking the Netherlands international midfielder with a move to the Red Devils have resurfaced.

With Barcelona signing Rodri from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, De Jong’s place in Hansi Flick’s starting line-up is under threat.

De Jong has recovered from a serious knee injury and is back in training.

The Dutchman is set to return to the Barcelona squad for LaLiga match against Real Betis Saturday.

According to TuttoJuve, Barcelona are willing to sell De Jong in the January transfer window, with Man Utd interested in him.

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The Juventus-centric Italian news outlet has also credited Juventus with interest in the 29-year-old.

The report has claimed that Man Utd have ‘rekindled their interest’ in the midfielder, having ‘already attempted to acquire De Jong in the summer of 2022, reaching a financial agreement with the Catalan club but failing to convince the player to leave Spain’.

De Jong is considering leaving should he fail to regain his place in Flick’s starting line-up.

Barcelona want Man Utd to pay £55m for Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona, too, are willing to part ways with the former Ajax star, but the Catalan giants want €65million (£55m).

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The Spanish champions are in no mood to lower their demands.

TuttoJuve noted: ‘Manchester United are therefore evaluating the sustainability of the investment, aiming to strengthen the midfield with a player capable of providing quality build-up play.’

While Juventus are also keen on De Jong, they ‘face significant financial hurdles’.

The report stated: ‘The first is the €65 million valuation. The second is the player’s salary, which would require a particularly high overall investment.’

Former Chelsea and Netherlands international midfielder Ruud Gullit has previously urged De Jong to explore a move to the Premier League if he is unable to reestablish himself as a key figure in the Barcelona team.

Gullit said on September 25: “Frenkie De Jong is a realistic option again for Liverpool or Manchester United if he can get fit after Rodri joined Barcelona.

“The first thing Frenkie De Jong needs to do is get fit because now he has competition from Rodri at Barcelona.

“If his future lies away from Barcelona it will be because he can’t play a game, and then he should look for another club where he will play, but I hope he can still do a job for Barcelona.

“Maybe he can play alongside Rodri in the same midfield.

“It all depends on what the team needs but Frenkie is a great player, a fantastic player, but the most important thing is that he needs to play.

“He needs to play for the national team but it’s important for himself too.”

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