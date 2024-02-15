Frenkie de Jong looks like he has just found out Tottenham want to sign him.

Contrary to reports, Tottenham have not made a £51million bid to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to Fabrizio Romano.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in July 2019 and has made 206 appearances for the Catalan giants.

He might be one of the best midfielders in the world but the Blaugrana’s notable financial problems have resulted in lots of rumours of a move away from the Nou Camp.

Manchester United desperately tried to land the Dutch international in the summer of 2022, with Erik ten Hag eager to reunite with his former Ajax midfielder.

Barcelona reportedly accepted an offer in the region of £80m from the Red Devils, who were unable to convince him to swap Catalonia for Manchester.

Ten Hag instead brought in Casemiro from Real Madrid, but rumours linking United with De Jong have not gone away.

This is mainly because Barcelona are still skint and are seemingly open to selling any player if they receive the right offer.

And with De Jong essentially available, Tottenham have been thrown in to the mix.

According to Jijantes (via Sport Witness), Ange Postecoglou’s side have made a €60million (£51m) ‘offer’ to sign the 26-year-old.

The report claims that Barcelona would be ‘willing to listen to offers for’ De Jong, Ronald Araujo and Raphinha in order to raise funds.

While Spurs have reportedly made an offer to sign the former Ajax star, it is added that they are also keen on Raphinha, who has the ‘greatest chance’ of being sold this summer.

The north Londoners would be ‘willing to pay up to €70m’ to sign the former Leeds United winger, who has also been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea.

Any talk of Spurs signing De Jong has been quashed by transfer expert Romano, however.

The Italian journalist insists Barca are hoping to extend the player’s contract.

Writing for CaughtOffside, Romano said: “There have been lots of rumours about Frenkie de Jong lately guys, but I can tell you that Barcelona will try to extend his contract in the next months.

“They still believe in Frenkie and there’s no news on the player side so far regarding wanting to leave the club.”

However, Romano adds that Barca’s precarious financial position could see things change quickly.

“Of course, if both sides can’t agree on a new deal, the situation in the summer could change,” he added.

“I’m not hearing anything on decisions made or negotiations ongoing, and I’m not aware of any Tottenham bids so far, despite the stories.”

