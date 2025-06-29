Fresh twist in Dusan Vlahovic to Man Utd transfer as striker’s stance revealed

Man Utd remain on the lookout for a new striker this summer, but hopes of landing one of their long-standing targets appear to have taken a significant knock.

While much of the attention has focused on the deals already done, including the signing of Matheus Cunha and ongoing talks with Bryan Mbeumo, the club still wants to strengthen up front following a poor goals return last season.

There’s also rumours that the Red Devils are ready to sign another Juventus star once the PSR deadline passes.

Just 44 Premier League goals from an underperforming side have left Rasmus Hojlund under scrutiny, and recruitment chiefs are actively exploring new options.

One of those is Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic, a player United have tracked for some time and who was again linked in the Italian press this week.

Utd are said to be watching the situation closely, with Juventus believed to be open to sales in light of financial pressures and looming accounting deadlines.

Earlier this month, there were reports of direct contact between the two clubs over a potential swap deal involving Jadon Sancho. While the validity of those claims remains unclear, it reflects the reality that Juventus are open to offers, especially ones that could help ease their wage bill or balance sheet.

But Vlahovic, it seems, is not playing ball.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 25-year-old striker has told those close to him that he has “no intention of moving, whatever the cost.”

The Serbian international is heading into the final year of a lucrative contract that reportedly rises to €12 million for the 2025/26 season, a figure Juventus are keen to reduce, either through a new deal or a sale.

So far, Vlahovic has rejected both options. Gazzetta report that the club offered him an extension on lower wages, but that too has been turned down.

Instead, the striker plans to run down his contract and leave on a free transfer next summer, aiming to secure another sizeable payday elsewhere.

The report paints a tense picture between the club and the player. The relationship is described as irreconcilable, and Juventus now face the very real prospect of seeing their £62 million investment walk away for nothing.

Some believe the club may even consider freezing him out of the squad, referred to as the “Chiesa method,” if a solution cannot be found.

His stance also complicates Juve’s pursuit of Lille striker Jonathan David. The Canadian is available on a free transfer, and a deal is said to be close, but club officials are reluctant to carry both his wages and Vlahovic’s.