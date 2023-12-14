‘Frightening’ Liverpool icon is ‘up there’ with PL greats as Defoe suggests he’s aiming for accolade

Jermain Defoe believes “frightening” Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is “up there” with Premier League greats, and he is “all about numbers” so will want to get as high as he can on the Reds’ top-scorers list.

Salah has bagged 200 goals and provided 87 assists in 327 appearances as a Red. He’s also notched 150 goals in the Premier League, with a couple for Chelsea adding to his tally at Liverpool.

The Egyptian is third on the list of top scorers for the Anfield outfit, and is level with Michael Owen in 10th on the Premier League list.

Another 13 goals will see him surpass Defoe for ninth in the Prem, and the former star striker has described the frightening nature of Salah, who he feels will be aiming to get as high as he can on Liverpool’s list.

“It’s amazing, quite frightening really. The goals that he has scored. Always fit to play. All sorts of goals. Relentless,” Defoe said on Premier League Productions.

“He is all about numbers, Salah. I think that’s why he is always available to play. He has probably looked at this list [of Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers] and thought ‘where can I get to?’”

Surpassing Ian Rush’s 336 goals seems almost impossible, but it is impressive that Salah has played just over half the games the Welshman did and is more than half way to his tally.

Roger Hunt’s 261 goals in second place could be achieved if Salah doesn’t leave Liverpool in the next couple of years. Accolades or not, he’s already one of the greatest players to grace the Premier League, and Defoe feels that’s true given how he performs in big matches.

“I think if he is one-v-one, for a defender, it’s a nightmare – he is up there [as one of the Premier League greats,] Defoe added.

“I think, especially, as you mentioned before about the big games. Doing it in the big games and scoring these types of goals, for me, he is definitely up there and what he has won as well.”

A big game is coming up for Salah and his Liverpool side this weekend, as they face rivals Manchester United. The 31-year-old notched two goals in a 7-0 thumping of the Red Devils in their last meeting, and will be hoping for similar this time around.

READ MORE: Klopp gives vivid detail of Mac Allister injury that could see him miss Man Utd clash