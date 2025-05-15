Liverpool ‘ready to trigger release clause’ for £30m Alexander-Arnold replacement

Bayer Leverkusen players Jeremie Frimpong and Florian Wirtz sit in front of the fans

Liverpool are ‘ready to trigger’ Jeremie Frimpong’s release clause as Arne Slot closes in on a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Bayer Leverkusen defender Frimpong has starred as a right-wing-back under Xabi Alonso and now looks set for a Premier League move, with Liverpool reportedly leading the race.

The Netherlands international has attracted strong Premier League interest over the past two years, with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea all previously linked.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold set to leave on a free transfer following the expiry of his Liverpool contract, the Reds are in the market for a new right-back — and Frimpong appears to be Arne Slot’s top target.

According to the BBC, Liverpool are now “ready to trigger” Frimpong’s release clause after “talks towards a deal progressed in recent days”.

The former Manchester City youth player has a clause in his Leverkusen contract worth around €35million (£29.5million) — well below his Transfermarkt valuation of €50m.

Liverpool are expected to meet that figure, though Celtic — Frimpong’s former club — would reportedly be due a share of any transfer fee Leverkusen receive.

MORE ON LIVERPOOL ON F365

👉 Arsenal and Liverpool handed massive boost for 25/26 title race after Guardiola nightmare

👉 Man Utd pipped by Liverpool in ranking of PL clubs by potential ‘pure profit’ this summer

👉 Ornstein reveals Liverpool could target winger as new No.9 as move for £63m PSG star mooted

Some reports suggest the Scottish champions negotiated a sell-on clause worth as much as 30%.

Frimpong has made 53 appearances for club and country in 2024/25 and played a key role in helping Leverkusen win their first-ever Bundesliga title this season.

While he has excelled as a right-wing-back, it remains to be seen how he will adapt to playing as a traditional right-back in the Premier League.

Still, Liverpool fans will be hopeful he can thrive despite his defensive vulnerabilities — much like Alexander-Arnold did during his time at Anfield.

The England international, often criticised for his defensive positioning, is set to join Frimpong’s current boss, Xabi Alonso, at Real Madrid.

Alonso will replace Carlo Ancelotti in the Bernabeu dugout, and Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Los Blancos on a free transfer.

Madrid are reportedly working to register Alexander-Arnold in time for next month’s Club World Cup.

Leverkusen, meanwhile, are braced for a major summer exodus following Alonso’s departure.

Star playmaker Florian Wirtz has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — and could command a fee in excess of £100m.

READ MORE: Sir Jim Ratcliffe is Gordon Gekko; Glazers have done ‘brilliant job’ at Man Utd