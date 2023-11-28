Release clause revealed in Man Utd, Chelsea target’s contract; 22yo ‘wants’ summer transfer

Jeremie Frimpong has been linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid target Jeremie Frimpong can leave Bayer Leverkusen for €40million at the end of the season, according to reports.

Frimpong has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga for the last two years but signed a new five-year contract in October.

The Red Devils have been strongly linked since Erik ten Hag joined the club amidst doubts over the right-back position at Old Trafford.

Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have been decent under the Dutchman but there is an acceptance that they can easily be replaced.

Ten Hag operates with a back four and it is fair to say that Frimpong is better suited as a wing-back.

A move to the Premier League would be very interesting in that respect, although Chelsea – who are also keen – have a squad suited to a wing-back system, even if Mauricio Pochettino is eager to move away from a back five.

Despite his shortcomings as an out-and-out full-back, the Netherlands international is a top player and it is no surprise to see a host of clubs interested in signing him.

According to Sky Germany, Frimpong has a €40m (£34.6million) release clause that will become active next summer.

The report claims that ‘the signs are clearly pointing to farewell after the season’ as the former Celtic player ‘wants’ that to happen.

This is despite the 22-year-old’s new contract lasting until 2028 and Leverkusen’s recent success under Xabi Alonso.

Their 3-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday made it 11 Bundesliga victories in 12 games this season, though Bayern Munich remain unbeaten and are only two points behind in second.

Alonso is bringing the best out of players like Frimpong, Alex Grimaldo, Victor Boniface, and Liverpool and Manchester City-linked playmaker Florian Wirtz.

While United and Chelsea have previously been linked with Frimpong, neither are mentioned in the report by Sky Germany.

A separate report from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo says Real Madrid are interested, however.

It would not be too surprising to see Alonso follow Frimpong to the Bernabeu amidst links he is being lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spaniard is also being linked with a move to Liverpool and his contract expires the same year as Jurgen Klopp.

