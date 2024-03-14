From Messi to Muriel: 17 designated MLS players worth watching in 2024

To our friends in North America, the concept of designated players is a completely normal and accepted part of sport. The idea is a little bit alien to us here in the UK, however, so let us explain.

If you’re old enough to remember playing Football/Championship Manager when Serie A had restrictions on foreign players, you’ve got the gist already. Italian teams were only allowed to have a certain amount of foreign players in their squad, which is partially why many of the top Italian-based ballers of the time seemed to play for every Inter, Milan, and Juventus at some point in their career.

The Serie A rule also led to many foreign-born players with a claim to Italian heritage becoming oriundi—repatriated Italian citizens—in order to bypass the rules.

