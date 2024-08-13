Ben Chilwell could be on the move

Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell is thought to be ‘assessing’ his options as the 27-year-old is reportedly ‘frustrated’ with his situation at the club.

Chilwell arrived at Stamford Bridge from Leicester City back in 2020 for a reported fee of £45m. While he has showcased his quality at times, injuries have hampered his spell in London.

It’s been well-documented that Chelsea currently have a bloated squad and as a result, a number of sales are expected before the transfer window ends.

One of the players who could depart in the coming weeks is Chilwell who seems to have fallen down the pecking order under new manager Enzo Maresca.

It looks like Marc Cucurella will be Maresca’s first-choice at left-back and this has left Chilwell in a tricky position.

According to talkSPORT, Chilwell is ‘frustrated’ with his situation as he is no longer considered as a guaranteed starter when fit.

It’s thought that he is currently ‘assessing his options’ and the Chelsea board won’t stand in his way if he does decide to depart this summer.

Danny Murphy seems fairly confident that Chilwell won’t get much action at Chelsea this season with Cucurella now ahead of him in the pecking order.

“He’s not going to play,” Murphy said on talkSPORT when discussing Chilwell.

“[Marc] Cucurella is going to play after the Euros he had and the end of the season he had. I think Chelsea fans would rather have Cucurella now.”

Prior to Chelsea’s pre-season tour of the United States, Chilwell did claim that he was enjoying working under Maresca as he enjoys his hands-on approach.

“We are really enjoying life under our new head coach Enzo Maresca,” Chilwell told the club website.

“He is a really hands-on coach, which the players like. He is taking the sessions, he is leading the meetings and even at this early stage of pre-season, we are already really clear on what is expected of each of us in our respective positions.”

However, if Chilwell doesn’t think that he will get regular minutes this season, it stands to reason that he will look for a fresh opportunity elsewhere.

The 27-year-old has previously been linked with a move to Man Utd, although those links appear to have gone cold for the time being.

He still has a few years left to run on his existing deal too as his current contract is valid until the summer of 2027.

