A Liverpool man has the chance to prove himself in the coming weeks

A Liverpool star who is “frustrated” by his current role has clubs who “love” him, but he now has a perfect opportunity to stake his claim at Anfield.

The Reds are not having the best season, particularly in the context that they won the Premier League last season. Their title defence currently sees them fifth in the Premier League, 21 points off leaders Arsenal.

The title is long gone and a top-four finish is not a given, with Aston Villa above them having been consistently solid for the past few years, and Chelsea and Everton battling hard below.

But some players on the periphery at Liverpool have remained so despite the club’s poor season. Giorgi Mamardashvili, who joined the squad in the summer, has only played four games in the Premier League and five in the Champions League, mostly when Alisson has been unavailable.

There have been reports suggesting he wants out, and though insider Pete O’Rourke suggests he’d have clubs lining up for him, he feels the goalkeeper will remain, especially knowing he’s got the gloves currently.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I’m sure he will be frustrated that he’s not playing regularly but I think he’ll also be realistic knowing that if Alisson’s fit he will be first choice goalkeeper at Liverpool.

“He’s played in the cup games this year. I’m sure he would have expected to play more than he has but I think he’ll be patient and remain waiting for his chance.

“There’s no better player to learn under right now if he’s continuing to develop working alongside Alisson as well.

“I’m sure there are clubs keeping tabs on the situation because he is so highly regarded. There’s clubs in Spain, I’m sure there are clubs across Europe who would love the chance to sign a really established goalkeeper like Marmadashvili.”

Mamardashvili could now have an uninterrupted spell between the sticks for Liverpool, giving him a perfect chance to show his worth.

Alisson’s latest injury could keep him sidelined for a while, with the Brazilian himself confirming he’ll be out “for some time.”

The incumbent goalkeeper has not been the best version of himself this season. His Premier League save percentage of 66.7 is the 15th best in the Premier League this season.

Mamardashvili’s is below even that in his few appearances this term, but with room for improvement and a chance to prove himself, the Georgian could surpass the numbers Alisson is putting up.

Should he do that, he could make it hard for Arne Slot to replace him as and when Alisson is back, especially with an important period towards the back end of the season.

READ MORE: Gerrard tells Liverpool they ‘haven’t got the options’ to compete as Slot forced into corner