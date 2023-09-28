FSG sell minority Liverpool stake to ‘passive’ investor; Klopp will not be given transfer ‘war chest’

Fenway Sports Group have confirmed that they have sold a minority stake in Premier League giants Liverpool to global sports investment firm Dynasty Equity.

FSG has been seeking investment for some time, although the sport investment conglomerate denied claims that they had put Liverpool up for sale around a year ago. It is understood this latest move has been done to raise cash to pay off bank debt – more than the club is comfortable carrying – incurred during the global Covid-19 pandemic and capital expenses.

The owners have insisted that their long-term commitment “remains as strong as ever” and Dynasty’s involvement in the Premier League club has been described by sources as “passive” and will not impact the operation of Liverpool in any way nor will it provide funds for a transfer ‘war chest’.

FSG believes it is important Liverpool remain financially resilient for their long-term ambitions for success on the pitch and the investment is in no way a precursor to a sale.

“Our long-term commitment to Liverpool remains as strong as ever,” said FSG president Mike Gordon.

“We have always said that if there is an investment partner that is right for Liverpool then we would pursue the opportunity to help ensure the club’s long-term financial resiliency and future growth.

“We look forward to building upon the long-standing relationship with Dynasty to further strengthen the club’s financial position and sustain our ambitions for continued success on and off the pitch.”

The money will pay off bank debt incurred for the Covid pandemic as well as enhancements to Anfield Stadium, building the AXA Training Centre, repurchasing Melwood training ground for the women’s team and acquisitions during this summer’s transfer window.

