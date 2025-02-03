Fulham have ‘agreed’ a shock late deal to sign former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian, who is set for an unexpected return to the Premier League.

The Cottagers have been inactive in the transfer market this month, but they have done business at the last minute as Willian has agreed a shock return to the Premier League side.

The 36-year-old spent two years with Fulham between 2022 and 2024 after previously having stints at Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League.

Willian left Fulham and joined Olympiacos upon the expiry of his contract ahead of this season, but he has been a free agent since leaving the Greek side at the end of 2024.

It’s now emerged that the Brazil international is returning to Fulham as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that an “agreement” has been reached.

Romano said: “Fulham agree deal to sign Willian on a free transfer, back to the club as the verbal agreement is in place.

“There’s time to proceed with formal steps as he’s a free agent. Marco Silva gave the green light to the move.”

More to follow…