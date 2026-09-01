Fulham have signed another Real Madrid star as well as Hugo Larsson

Fulham have secured the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson as well as making a third addition from Real Madrid this summer.

New Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has put his Real Madrid connections to good use this summer. Having left his position with Los Blancos after last season, he’s bringing a flavour of the Spanish capital to Craven Cottage.

Arbeloa has already signed Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios.

On those signings, he said: “It hasn’t been easy [to sign Gonzalo Garcia and Cesar Palacios]. They had many offers from very important teams in Europe, some of them playing in European competitions. The fact that they wanted to come to Fulham to work with me makes me feel very fortunate. I’m very proud to have them with me again.”

And the former Real boss has now snared a third star from his former club, landing central midfielder Manuel Angel, who played four first-team games under Arbeloa last season.

The Spaniard is not the only midfielder who has been signed by Fulham on deadline day.

Fulham add Hugo Larsson on deadline day

They have also confirmed the signing of Swedish midfielder Hugo Larsson from Eintracht Frankfurt. It’s said to be an initial loan deal, with a long-term contract to be signed beyond that.

Larsson said: “Obviously, it’s a very proud moment for me and my family – I’m honoured to be here.

“To come here, to the oldest club in London, with all the history that it has, is such an honour for me.”

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported earlier on deadline day that Fulham were landing the Frankfurt midfielder for £21.5million. That’s more than the German outfit paid for him, but much less than his reported price tag previously.

When he hit form for Frankfurt in 2025, Larsson was linked with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City.

In March of last year, Florian Plettenberg revealed the price the German side would ask for if they were to sell.

He said: ‘Excl | Manchester City have entered the race for Hugo #Larsson! 20 y/o top midfielder is keen on their interest.

‘Eintracht Frankfurt have been informed. First initial talks took place. #MCFC

‘Boss Markus Krösche demanding at least €60m. Larsson is under contract until 2029. Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham, and several other teams are also monitoring him, including top Bundesliga clubs.’

It’s a big change for Larsson, not only for his price to drop so much, but to go from City status to Fulham, who haven’t finished in the top half of the Premier League since 2022/23, when they scraped to 10th.

READ MORE: Every Premier League transfer confirmed in the summer of 2026