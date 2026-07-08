Fulham appoint Arbeloa as head coach on a three-year deal despite relegation tip

Fulham have appointed Alvaro Arbeloa as head coach on a deal until 2029, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday, in the Spaniard’s first managerial role outside his home country.

The former Real Madrid player and manager replaces Portuguese coach Marco Silva, who left the west London outfit after five years in charge to join Benfica.

“It is a real honour for me to be embarking on this new stage at Fulham,” Arbeloa said in a club statement.

“I am really looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere at Craven Cottage with Fulham fans and beginning pre-season with the players next week.”

Speaking last month, after hearing that Arbeloa could get the Fulham job, former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor insists the Cottagers could now find themselves in a relegation battle next season.

Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT: “This is a tough job for Arbeloa if he gets it because Real Madrid, yes, he coached in the B team in Real Madrid, the younger side. Win percentage of 64 per cent at Real Madrid.

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“He was brought in wasn’t he, to try and win the league, to try and win the Champions League, to take over from (Xabi) Alonso and he didn’t do any better than Alonso.

“There were four lads with (Kylian) Mbappe and other players as well as limited experience as a manager. It’s a strange option that Fulham are going for.

“Marco Silva did a fantastic job there and still he couldn’t get Fulham into the top eight to go and play European football.

“I’m going to give Arbeloa a one out of five and I wouldn’t be surprised if Fulham have a relegation battle next season.

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“It’s a big statement, but I think Harry Wilson leaving, Jimenez, I know he’s not a prolific goalscorer, has left to go to Wolves as well.

“New manager, how much extra did Marco Silva get out of those players? We saw his aggression on the sideline. Arbeloa is not like that, he’s a more chilled out character.

“So it is a big risk. Out of all the appointments, I’m saying Arbeloa is the biggest risk that Fulham are taking.”

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