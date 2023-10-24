Fulham head coach Marco Silva signs new contract in ‘wonderful day’ for the club

Fulham head coach Marco Silva has signed a new contract to extend his stay at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 46-year-old Portuguese was appointed by the west London club in July 2021, leading them to promotion back to the Premier League in his first season and then a 10th-placed top-flight finish last season.

The Cottagers sit 13th after nine games of the current campaign, and Silva told the club website after signing his new deal: “It is important to feel the trust and have the support of our owners. My relationship with them, and with Fulham Football Club as a whole, has been really important in this decision and the success of the last two seasons.

“The commitment and ambition that these players have demonstrated since day one has been the key to what we have achieved, and that will always continue to be the case, along with the unconditional support of our fans, who are fundamental. Let’s continue together on this long journey.”

Fulham chairman Shahid Khan described the extension of Silva’s contract as a “wonderful day” for the club, adding: “When I first met Marco in 2021, I knew then he represented everything we needed and more from our next head coach.

“I am grateful that Marco believed, as I did, in what is possible here at Fulham, and now here we are several years later reaffirming our commitment to achieving something special for our fans.

“Marco and I are aligned – we have work ahead, but even more to look forward to.”

