Fulham ‘hope to secure’ Chelsea star as Blues point to Man Utd, Hojlund deal with £50m demand

Fulham want to sign Armando Broja but are unwilling to pay the £50million fee Chelsea want, according to reports.

Broja is one player the Blues are open to selling this week as the transfer deadline approaches.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side can sell the Albanian striker for pure profit as he came through the club’s youth academy.

There is plenty of interest in Broja but clubs are struggling to pay Chelsea’s asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £50m.

That is a lot to pay for a player with two goals in 19 appearances across all competitions this term.

Broja’s best club campaign came on loan at Southampton in 2021/22, when he scored six goals in 32 Premier League games.

Wolves are keen on landing the 22-year-old and reportedly had an approach to sign him on loan rejected by Chelsea, who are only interested in a permanent departure.

Furthermore, Gary O’Neil’s side did not want to include an obligation to buy in the deal to sign Broja on loan.

This does not interest Chelsea, who have slapped a £50m price tag on the young striker, according to Telegraph Sport.

It is claimed that Fulham head coach Marco Silva ‘is hoping’ to strike a deal to sign Broja after making the Chelsea man his ‘preferred choice for a late January deal’.

The Blues ‘are willing to listen to offers’ for the Albanian but want an extortionate fee.

The reason Broja is valued at £50m is because the market is ‘short on strikers’, while Manchester United paid £72m for Rasmus Hojlund, the report claims.

Silva is yet to fill the gap left by Aleksandar Mitrovic – who joined Al Hilal last summer.

Raul Jimenez has been tasked with leading the line for the Cottagers and has five goals in 18 Premier League appearances in 23/24.

The Mexican is Fulham’s joint-top scorer this term with Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Willian.

