Fulham leapfrog Tottenham in race for Bundesliga goal machine who could transform their season

Premier League clubs are reportedly on ‘high alert’ after it was revealed that prolific Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has £15m release clause in his contract.

Guirassy signed for Stuttgart in the summer of 2022 and this season, he has set the Bundesliga alight. He has scored 14 goals in just eight league games so far.

The 27-year-old striker’s incredible form and bargain price tag has caught the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe. As previously reported by Football365, Tottenham are big fans of Guirassy, while other Premier League teams are also interested.

It’s no secret that Ange Postecoglou is keen to add a quality centre-forward to his squad in the January window, and Guirassy, along with Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, is thought to be at the top of his shortlist.

However, as revealed by our friends at TEAMtalk, it seems another London club are currently leading the race for the Stuttgart goal machine.

TEAMtalk’s report states that Fulham have been the ‘most proactive club’ in their attempts to ‘bring in the Guinea international.’

It’s claimed that ‘conversations have already taken place’ between Fulham and Guirassy’s representatives, with the Cottagers ‘extremely keen’ to sign him in January.

The report does note, however, that Guirassy has a ‘multitude of opportunities’ and will ‘take his time to decide his next move.’ There have also been suggestions that he would be willing to wait until the summer to leave Stuttgart.

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has also ‘taken notice’ of the striker’s recent performances and would like to bring in support for on fire forward Ollie Watkins.

Clubs in Spain and Portugal have also registered an interest in Guirassy, but it’s thought that he would prefer to move to England.

That opportunity is now in sight, and it will be interesting to see if Fulham are successful in their attempts to lure Guirassy to Craven Cottage in January.

