According to reports, Fulham have failed to sign former Liverpool and Manchester United target Andre Trindade from Fluminense this month.

The Brazil international has been heavily linked with the Premier League over the past year.

He was mentioned as a potential replacement for former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho after he completed his move to the Saudi Pro League in the summer as the Reds faced competition from Man Utd for his signature.

With Fluminense keen to keep Andre until the end of the Copa Libertadores in December 2023, a summer exit ended up being ruled out after Arsenal joined the race to sign the midfielder.

Talk over Andre moving to the Premier League has not gone away in recent months and Fulham emerged as his most likely destination at the start of this month as they identified him as an ideal replacement for Joao Palhinha, who has been pursued by Bayern Munich.

But with Palhinha sticking with Fulham until the summer, the signing of Andre has become less of a priority but Football Transfers are reporting that the Cottagers have had a ‘proposal knocked back by Fluminense for midfielder Andre and now the 22-year-old is set to stay in Brazil until the summer’. The report adds.

‘The Cottagers reignited their interest in the Brazil international but did not offer a good enough package for his current club to accept. ‘It means that Andre is almost certain to stay in his home nation until the summer window when a move is expected. ‘It is not clear whether Fulham will return with another offer for Andre during this point but indications are that he will be moving to the Premier League.’

Fulham may have missed out on Andre (for now), but they have beaten Wolves in the race to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja on loan.

Reporter Dharmesh Sheth told Sky Sports: “Fulham have wanted a striker throughout this transfer window.

“Raul Jimenez has injury problems at the moment but even with Jimenez fit and available, Fulham still wanted to reinforce in that area.

“Yes, Broja hasn’t had the best of times in terms of goal scoring with Chelsea, but he has scored goals in the Premier League before when he was on loan at Southampton, particularly in the first half of that season.

“Fulham will be hoping that he can show that kind of form when he comes to Craven Cottage. They have been after him for a while, and they finally have their man.”