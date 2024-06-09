Joao Palhinha to Bayern appears to be on the cards

According to reports, Bayern Munich have made an opening bid for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha after agreeing personal terms with the Portuguese international.

Palhinha has been a mainstay in the Cottagers’ midfield since joining the club from Sporting for around £18million in the summer of 2022.

Leading the Premier League for tackles made in his only two seasons in England, the 28-year-old’s fine performances have helped Marco Silva’s side secure back-to-back mid-table finishes.

He came very close to joining Bayern last summer but a deal fell through after Fulham were unable to secure a replacement in time, failing in deadline day attempts to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Tottenham.

It was reported earlier this week that the German giants had reignited their interest in Palhinha after failing to land him in 2023.

Bayern agree personal terms with Fulham midfielder

And David Ornstein claims that the interest has transpired into a formal bid.

According to The Athletic‘s transfer correspondent, Bayern have offered a fee ‘in the region of €35million (£29.8m)’ to land Palhinha.

Ornstein says this offer ‘has not been accepted’ with ‘dialogue ongoing’ between the two clubs.

Bayern will feel optimistic that they can agree a deal as Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg says they are in ‘advanced negotiations’.

Plettenberg claims that Palhinha ‘hopes’ he can become a Bayern player before Portugal’s Euro 2024 campaign kicks off against Czechia on June 18.

He wrote on X: ‘Advanced negotiations between Bayern and Fulham now! A timely agreement between is expected! Palhinha can sign a four- or five-year contract.

‘Transfer fee: €40-45m! Palhinha, he’s the desired defensive midfielder for [manager Vincent] Kompany. [director Max] Eberl, now pushing to sign the 28 y/o. Palhinha hopes that the transfer will be completed before the Euro. Clubs are in contact for days. Verbal agreement is done as revealed on Friday.’

Fabrizio Romano has also jumped on the bandwagon because of course he has.

The Italian journalist says a deal is ‘getting closer’ as Bayern have agreed personal terms with Palhinha.

He said: ‘Bayern have reached an agreement on personal terms with João Palhinha! Contract ready, salary agreed and green light from the player who really wants to make it happen. Club to club talks to follow around €45m fee. Getting closer.’

